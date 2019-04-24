Netflix announces first original African animated series

Streaming service Netflix has announced its first original African animated series titled Mama K’s Team 4.

The show tells the story of four teen girls living in the neo-futuristic Lusaka, Zambia who are recruited by a retired secret agent still committed to saving the world.

Mama K’s Team 4 is created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema, who was one of eight winners in the Triggerfish Story Lab initiative in 2015, a Pan-African talent search.

“In creating a superhero show set in Lusaka, I hope to introduce the world to four strong African girls who save the day in their own fun and crazy way. Most importantly, I want to illustrate that anyone from anywhere can be a superhero,” said Mulendema.

“In addition to giving African writers a global platform on which to be heard, we are excited to present this powerful and entertaining new animated series that brings Malenga’s incredible and unique vision to life on Netflix,” said Melissa Cobb, vice president of original animation at Netflix.

Earlier in March, Netflix released its first South African series, Shadow. The streaming service is also set to launch Queen Sono, another locally produced series.

