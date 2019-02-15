TheBachelorSA – Fans fall in love with social media influencer Mbali

Beauty influencer and content creator Mbali Mkhize has stolen the hearts of The Bachelor SA viewers across South Africa after the first season of the local version of the global hit show aired on M-Net and simultaneously on YouTube.

Last night, viewers were introduced to former Sharks rugby player Lee Thompson who, over the next few weeks, will attempt to find his future wife on national TV.

Thompson, who has segued into a career as an entrepreneur, model and philanthropist will have 24 women duke it out to become his one and only once season one of The Bachelor SA wraps.

In addition to meeting Thompson, who was announced as the first ever South African Bachelor last year, viewers were also introduced to this season’s contestants, one of whom was Mkhize.

With over 60,000 followers on Instagram and over 30,000 followers on Twitter, the trained makeup artist grew her fan base by regularly posting the makeup looks she put together.

Fans who knew her before the show instantly recognized her and those who had no idea who she was fell in love with her and followed her online as a result of her appearance on the first episode.

Others, who had no idea who she was became intrigued.

????????did I not just scream when he called out Mbali #TheBachelorSA — @lush_aee (@lushh_aee) February 14, 2019

Mbali sounds like a proper twitter chick ???????????? she is here for the drags and fake niceness #TheBachelorSA Y’all gonna find her files — Bluebirdy (@ThaboBluebird) February 14, 2019

Who’s this Mbali girl ? The influencer ?somebody school me #TheBachelorSA — ✨Duduetsang ✨ (@YayMe) February 14, 2019

Mbali i here to give us drama and i like it #TheBachelorSA — xihlovo xivono (@lethaboselaelo) February 14, 2019

I’m here for Mbali and her shade ????#TheBachelorSA — a lot of things (@__Gontse__) February 14, 2019

Keep Mbali and Jozanna or whatever for entertainment #TheBachelorSA — Protector of the Realm (@lurvDayimani) February 14, 2019

Mbali ????????❤️ I love her ohh my worddd! #TheBachelorSA — Boitumelo. M (@_BoitumeloMollo) February 14, 2019

Yaaaas, I am living for Mbali!????????????

Fellow blogger, girl!???? #TheBachelorSA — Victoria da Costa (@toridacosta_) February 14, 2019

Lmfao that Mbali chick is gonna be my favourite #TheBachelorSA — ✋????Still Taken✋???? (@SheIsHloni) February 14, 2019

Mbali is stunning…….. DO WE CLEAR……. STUNNING‼️ #TheBachelorSA — Ashley Teboho Moloi (@AshleyMoloi) February 14, 2019

Mbali is on #TheBachelorSA… a fave ???????????????????????? — Princess (@refiloenkala) February 14, 2019

So who exactly is Mbali Mkhize?

Described as being known for choosing her accessories well, 26-year-old Mkhize insists that she never leaves home without her iPad, wig, and make-up kit.

She also says she is all about the glitz and glam and the perfect Instagram pic.

Her idea of romance includes stars and candlelight, and her perfect man should not only be tall, lean, and vulnerable, but good teeth are a must!

If she could be anyone for a day it would be Kris Kardashian.

Watch the first episode of the Bachelor South Africa below:

