#TheBachelorSA – Fans fall in love with social media influencer Mbali

Kaunda Selisho
Beauty influencer and The Bachelor SA season 1 contestant Mbali Mkhize | Image: Instagram

They believe she’s here to bring the drama and they can’t wait to watch it unfold.

Beauty influencer and content creator Mbali Mkhize has stolen the hearts of The Bachelor SA viewers across South Africa after the first season of the local version of the global hit show aired on M-Net and simultaneously on YouTube.

Last night, viewers were introduced to former Sharks rugby player Lee Thompson who, over the next few weeks, will attempt to find his future wife on national TV.

Thompson, who has segued into a career as an entrepreneur, model and philanthropist will have 24 women duke it out to become his one and only once season one of The Bachelor SA wraps.

In addition to meeting Thompson, who was announced as the first ever South African Bachelor last year, viewers were also introduced to this season’s contestants, one of whom was Mkhize.

With over 60,000 followers on Instagram and over 30,000 followers on Twitter, the trained makeup artist grew her fan base by regularly posting the makeup looks she put together.

Fans who knew her before the show instantly recognized her and those who had no idea who she was fell in love with her and followed her online as a result of her appearance on the first episode.

Others, who had no idea who she was became intrigued.

So who exactly is Mbali Mkhize?

Described as being known for choosing her accessories well, 26-year-old Mkhize insists that she never leaves home without her iPad, wig, and make-up kit.

She also says she is all about the glitz and glam and the perfect Instagram pic.

Her idea of romance includes stars and candlelight, and her perfect man should not only be tall, lean, and vulnerable, but good teeth are a must!

If she could be anyone for a day it would be Kris Kardashian.

Watch the first episode of the Bachelor South Africa below:

