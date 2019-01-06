‘Aquaman’ again makes waves to stay atop N.American box office

The DC super-hero film, in its third week out, has now taken in a global total of $940.7 million. That makes it Warner Bros.’ biggest comic-book film since “The Dark Knight Rises” earned more than $1 billion in 2012, according to Variety.com.

Jason Momoa stars as the heavily tattooed half human/half-Atlantean hero who struggles against evil forces to gain control of the powerful Trident of Atlan. James Wan, known for horror films like “Saw,” directed.

In second place was new Sony thriller “Escape Room,” with $18 million for the three-day weekend — a strong start for a film that cost just $9 million to produce. Logan Miller and Taylor Russell star as part of a group facing deadly consequences when sent into an escape room.

Third place went to Disney’s family-friendly musical “Mary Poppins Returns,” at $15.8 million. The sequel to the beloved 1964 film stars Emily Blunt in the title role and Lin Manuel-Miranda as a limber and lovable lamplighter.

In its fourth week out, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” clung to fourth spot, with a take of $13 million. The film is in contention for a best animated picture award at the Golden Globes later Sunday.

In fifth was “Bumblebee,” from Paramount, at $12.8 million. The prequel to the “Transformers” movies stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

“The Mule” ($9 million)

“Vice” ($5.8 million)

“Second Act” ($4.9 million)

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” ($4.7 million)

“Holmes & Watson” ($3.4 million)

