 
Entertainment 3.1.2019 11:01 am

Dylan Moran returns to 2019 National Arts Festival

Citizen reporter
Dylan Moran. Picture: Andy Hollingworth

The internationally renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir will also perform a selection of music at the festival.

Irish comedian Dylan Moran is set to return to the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown in June/July.

The star of Black Books and Notting Hill returns to the festival following his three hilarious and sell-out shows at the 2015 National Arts Festival.

The comedian will again offer his unique take on love, politics, misery and the everyday absurdities of life.

“When he came to the National Arts Festival in 2015, Dylan became the fastest-selling artist in festival history – so we’re delighted to bring him back and we’re urging his fans to get in early,” says festival CEO Tony Lankester.

Another unique addition is the the internationally renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir.

A unique institution with a 51-year history, the calibre of their old boys speaks for itself – including Deon Lotz (actor), Terence Bridgett (actor), Paul du Toit (author), Loyiso Bala (tenor), Phelo Bala (baritone), Dawid Boverhoff (musician) to name but a few.

The choir will perform a selection of classical, African Gospel and choral pop music. This will be followed by their unique, semi-theatrical presentation of indigenous South African music, which centres around the theme of Water equals Life, as well as their renditions of chart-topping pop songs and gospel numbers.

The choir will incorporate songs and music from Xhamissa into their single-set programme as a concertante version.

Tickets for these shows go on sale ahead of the festival.

Visit National Arts Festival for dates and a full programme of scheduled events.

