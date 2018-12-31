AKA thanks Malema and his wife for their support

It seems rapper AKA and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema have buried the hatchet after the rapper shared pictures of them hanging out in Polokwane recently.

The Fela in Versace hit maker took to social media to share pictures of himself, Malema and his wife, Mantwa, hanging out in Polokwane, and thanked them for hosting him and “kind words”.

“Thank you for hosting us and for your kind words. God bless you and your family in 2019 and beyond,” he said.

Case closed. @Julius_S_Malema Thank You for hosting us and for your kind words. God Bless you and your family in 2019 and beyond. ???? pic.twitter.com/WhNFY5onvj — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 31, 2018

Thank You Polokwane ???????????? Never been to #SlaySundays but it’s clearly a jump. Of course they had to close off the year with the BIG BHOVIOLIS. pic.twitter.com/DAUapjMf4j — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 31, 2018

View this post on Instagram Case closed. ???? by @pixelkollective A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Dec 31, 2018 at 1:17am PST

The two have had hiccups in the past after AKA took to Twitter in 2016 to tell his fans he would no longer be performing at opposition party events, without specifically mentioning which ones. The EFF leader has, however, always maintained that he and his party have nothing against AKA, and recent pictures may have just proven that.

