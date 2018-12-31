 
Entertainment 31.12.2018 02:57 pm

AKA thanks Malema and his wife for their support

Citizen reporter
Picture shared on Twitter by AKA

Picture shared on Twitter by AKA

‘God bless you and your family in 2019 and beyond,’ says the Supa Mega.

It seems rapper AKA and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema have buried the hatchet after the rapper shared pictures of them hanging out in Polokwane recently.

The Fela in Versace hit maker took to social media to share pictures of himself, Malema and his wife, Mantwa, hanging out in Polokwane, and thanked them for hosting him and “kind words”.

“Thank you for hosting us and for your kind words. God bless you and your family in 2019 and beyond,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Case closed. ???? by @pixelkollective

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

The two have had hiccups in the past after AKA took to Twitter in 2016 to tell his fans he would no longer be performing at opposition party events, without specifically mentioning which ones. The EFF leader has, however, always maintained that he and his party have nothing against AKA, and recent pictures may have just proven that.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Shem,’ says Malema after Maimane’s comment on Clifton Beach 29.12.2018
Malema to his wife: I am deeply grateful for having you as my permanent partner 28.12.2018
Malema gives Seshego community a tractor ‘to work the land’ 28.12.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.