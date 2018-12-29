WATCH: Eager women grab at happy Cassper’s privates while he performs

Cassper Nyovest has apparently started a trend that has left some of his male fans complaining they might lose their girlfriends to him. In a video that has been circulating on social media, Mufasa was performing on stage when a group of overeager women in the front row started caressing his thighs, only to later move straight to his manhood.

While some claimed Cassper had been harassed, he soon responded and said no harassment had taken place as both parties had enjoyed the fondling.

“I was not harassed, I gave them permission. Let’s move on,” he said.

Even Bonang Matheba, however, was shocked to see Cassper continue singing and dancing as the ladies caressed him.

Responding to Bonang, he said: “If the girlies want to touch Mufasa, the girlies must touch Mufasa all they want. As long as I’m on stage, they can touch everything.”

Cassper said his job was to give people what they wanted.

Watch the video below:

Many female fans who were not at the concert said he should let them touch him at his next show too. Another fan from Nigeria told Cassper that ladies in that part of the world would also like the opportunity to touch him.

But his male fans were not quite as impressed. One was complaining that his girlfriend was also at the concert, but said he was glad that he did not see her among those who gave Cassper “a hand job”.

