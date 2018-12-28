 
Malema to his wife: I am deeply grateful for having you as my permanent partner

Julius Malema and wife Mantwa. Picture: Instagram.

The couple just celebrated four years of ‘perfect love’.

It has been four years since Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa tied the knot. The EFF leader is doing a good job in remembering his anniversary and always takes to social media to appreciate his wife.

In his recent post, Malema thanked his wife for giving him “a perfect” love.

“Happy 4th Anniversary Mma go Bašimane. Thank you for giving me a perfect Love and being there for the boys. I am deeply grateful for having you as my permanent partner and will always Love you,” he said.


