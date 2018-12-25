WATCH: Swizz Beatz sings along to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

American rapper Swizz Beatz should just move to South Agfrica, argues Twitter, after a video of the rapper dancing and singing along to Babes Wodumo’s Wololo was shared on social media.

The rapper even sings “woza” repeatedly, though some said it was the “twangiest” woza they’ve ever heard. Others, however, loved it.

“Listen the ‘woza’ And ‘yebo’ makes my life. It just shows that he really got immersed when he was here. Love it!” said one Twitter user.

Others said his South African name was Sizakele, though some were still stuck on Sizwe.

Watch the video below of Sizakele, or Sizwe, depending on which one you prefer:

Swiss Beats really loves GQOM x SA MUSIC .. Even attempts the Thuso Phala here

.@THEREALSWIZZZ pic.twitter.com/2TRlWViI60 — S K V N N Y (@Skinnygenes_TV) December 24, 2018

