WATCH: Malema pumps music on the decks while Cassper works the dance floor

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema and Cassper Nyovest dancing at Malete in Polokwane has left South Africans on Twitter saying the EFF leader should consider being a full-time DJ.

While the CIC was on the decks, pumping a house track and dancing to it, Cassper was on the dance floor doing what he does best.

Let me tell you guys. #SlaySunday at Mekete Poolside is the best vibe in Polokwane and it’s not up for discussion ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/y4WJWnT5Y0 — S. (@SollyHlaka) December 18, 2018

“It looks like Juju has hit a new career path. Welcome to the music industry,” said Tanya, while @EricVuks said: “There is nothing wrong for CIC @ Julius_S_Malema to go for partying he must enjoy his life like you do.”

The two had so much fun even Cassper tweeted about it.

I love polokwane!!! Wang kwa? — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 18, 2018

His fans say he must prove it by filling up Peter Mokaba stadium next.

