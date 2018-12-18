; WATCH: Malema pumps music on the decks while Cassper works the dance floor – The Citizen
 
Entertainment 18.12.2018 01:30 pm

WATCH: Malema pumps music on the decks while Cassper works the dance floor

Citizen reporter
.

.

The two turned up in Polokwane over the weekend.

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema and Cassper Nyovest dancing at Malete in Polokwane has left South Africans on Twitter saying the EFF leader should consider being a full-time DJ.

While the CIC was on the decks, pumping a house track and dancing to it, Cassper was on the dance floor doing what he does best.

“It looks like Juju has hit a new career path. Welcome to the music industry,” said Tanya, while @EricVuks said: “There is nothing wrong for CIC to go for partying he must enjoy his life like you do.”

The two had so much fun even Cassper tweeted about it.

His fans say he must prove it by filling up Peter Mokaba stadium next.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF announce their election manifesto date 18.12.2018
Zille: Malema and Mandela should be reported for apartheid, colonialism comments 18.12.2018
Malema, Shivambu question payment made to Pauli Van Wyk’s bank account 17.12.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.