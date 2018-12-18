WATCH: Malema pumps music on the decks while Cassper works the dance floor

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema and Cassper Nyovest dancing at Malete in Polokwane has left South Africans on Twitter saying the EFF leader should consider being a full-time DJ.
While the CIC was on the decks, pumping a house track and dancing to it, Cassper was on the dance floor doing what he does best.
Let me tell you guys. #SlaySunday at Mekete Poolside is the best vibe in Polokwane and it’s not up for discussion ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/y4WJWnT5Y0
— S. (@SollyHlaka) December 18, 2018
“It looks like Juju has hit a new career path. Welcome to the music industry,” said Tanya, while @EricVuks said: “There is nothing wrong for CIC
@Julius_S_Malema to go for partying he must enjoy his life like you do.”
The two had so much fun even Cassper tweeted about it.
I love polokwane!!! Wang kwa?
— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 18, 2018
His fans say he must prove it by filling up Peter Mokaba stadium next.
