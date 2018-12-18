Who wore yellow better? Lerato or Thando?

A yellow dress appears to be a favourite among celebrities who love to share their fashion on social media.

The yellow number was first worn by Lerato Kganygo, according to the date when a Twitter image was posted where she is seen with DJ Zinhle.

The same dress was later worn by radio DJ Thando Thabethe.

Although there is obviously no law against wearing the same dress, ANC election head Fikile Mbalula was quick to point out the similarity.

Tweeting to Thabethe, he mentioned Kganyago wore the same dress at a production.

Was this a show of favourites on Mbalula’s side?

Same dress as @leratokganyago the other day big days production. — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 18, 2018

Twitter has since put the two female stars against each other, posing the question as to who wore the dress better.

Some were on team Lerato while others were heavy on Thabethe’s side.

One Twitter user @ThandukwaziJR said Lerato got her vote.

Lee wore it better pic.twitter.com/nopA4FbGTX — Nonhlanhla Nkuna (@Im_Nohlanhla) December 17, 2018

The pair appears civil on social media and has since not posted anything that may signal an impending twitter war.

Twitter streets can be ruthless and have previously roped many into unnecessary twitter wars.

US rappers Kanye West and Drake are recent celebrities to go head to head in public on social media.

This is a clear indication of how a little blue bird can cause great harm and even be seen as a declaration of war.

