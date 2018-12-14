5 movies to kick-start the holiday season

Entertainment platforms black and Netflix have put together a feast of holiday viewing to keep the whole family entertained this December.

There’s no better way to start the holidays than by catching up on all the movies and TV programmes you have missed, with a generous amount of popcorn and a beverage by your side. Here’s how you can kick-start the holidays:

1. Hotel Transylvania 3

Join this beloved monster family as they go on a well-deserved holiday aboard a luxury cruise ship. But what is the captain hiding? Could it be something that could potentially destroy all of monster kind? And how will they stop him?

2. Dragon Ball Super

After saving earth many times, Goku thought he could finally get some farming done, especially since Majin Buu had been defeated. But he was totally wrong. Another villain is about to emerge in the form of a powerful god. Yet again, Goku has to down tools and go on a mission to save the world.

3. Crazy Rich Asians

Imagine finding out your long-time boyfriend is extremely wealthy and considered one of the most eligible bachelors in his home country. That should be a plus, right? Well, not for Rachel Chu. She now has to put up with her boyfriend’s disapproving mother, jealous socialites and inquisitive relatives – all for the sake of love.

4. Equalizer 2

Don’t mess with Denzel Washington in this action-packed thriller. Trained assassins are out to destroy Robert McCall and this time it’s personal. But nothing will stop him from seeking justice for the oppressed. The bad guys just messed with the wrong dude.

5. Night School

Talk about accidents. This hilarious movie is sure to crack you up, as salesman Teddy Walker accidentally blows up his workplace and is forced to attend night school. He finds a group of misfits there and has to put up with a teacher who thinks he is not the brightest spark.

On Netflix there are December films that are exclusive for streaming:

• The Holiday Calendar – A struggling but talented photographer inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this holiday season?

• The Princess Switch – When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be-princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.

• The Christmas Chronicles – Two siblings team up with Santa Claus for a high-flying holiday adventure. A new Christmas classic from the makers of Harry Potter and Home Alone.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.