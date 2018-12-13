3 art events you can’t miss this month

Dan Nicholl’s Christmas Party

The Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria is set for a very festive season, as popular television host Dan Nicholl gathers a collection of extremely talented friends for the very first edition of Dan Nicholl’s Christmas Party, to be held on December 17.

Taking advantage of the public holiday, the Christmas celebration will run from 3pm to 5pm, with ticket prices ranging from R100 to R150.

It’s guaranteed to be a terrific afternoon out – particularly given the star talent on show, including the acclaimed South African rock band The Parlotones; the hugely popular Kurt Darren; electric violinist Davina Gordon and the multi-talented Bianca le Grange.

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Probably one of the best loved classical masterpieces of all time – this show features three South African talents. The original score was written for a string orchestra, church organ and violin soloist.

These days the organ is replaced mostly by a harpsichord. Because of the size of this instrumentation it is very difficult for people to hear it on their doorstep since an orchestra is a costly affair. For this version, Stanislav Angelov, Petrus de Beer and Schalk Joubert bring the music to life.

De Beer is a classically trained violinist, Angelov is a classical accordionist and Joubert is a truly seasoned solo artist, bass player, composer, arranger, producer and musical director. December 31 at 10.30pm at the Brooklyn Theatre.

Salt Art of the Earth

Self-taught visual artist Percy Maimela from Winterveld is currently presenting his exhibition at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

“The Salt Art of The Earth exhibition is about realising the power of reinventing yourself and finding an alternative way to be productive by using resources that have always been around us,” he said.

“Mother Nature gave birth to opportunities and the reason I use salt is to show that we can give meaning to something that was meant for only one purpose,” says Maimela.

Maimela draws his inspiration from day-to-day issues in his community.

