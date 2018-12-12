How to watch DStv without a decoder

You don’t need to take anything on holiday with you except your smartphone, tablet or laptop and have the DStv Now app installed. Watch all your usual DStv channels from literally anywhere, and never miss an episode or live sports – all you need is an internet connection (Wi-Fi or mobile data).



Go dishless with the DStv Now app



DStv Now is a free app for all DStv subscribers. Using the app, keep watching M-Net, Mzansi Magic and SuperSport live, just like you do at home.

DStv Now is available for phones, tablets, desktop computers, laptops, gaming consoles and smart TVs. To use the app, go online and register for DStv Now.

Get the DStv Now app for smartphones and tablets

Download the DStv Now app from the Google Play or Apple App Store. Launch the app, log in and start watching.

Get the DStv Now app for smart TVs and media players

Connect your TV to the internet using an ethernet cable or Wi-Fi. Visit the App Store on your smart TV or media player and search for “DStv Now”. If your smart TV is supported, you’ll see the app. Click install. Once installed, the app will display a code on your TV screen. On a laptop or desktop, go to now.dstv.com/tv . You will be prompted to sign in before being able to link the smart TV. Enter the code, sign in and start watching.

How to watch DStv without an internet connection

Not everyone has Wi-Fi access at home or while on holiday. Find a Wi-Fi hotspot and open the DStv Now app on a smartphone or tablet. Go to the Catch Up section of the app and find your favourite series, sports highlights or a movie you’d like to watch. Download* up to 25 movies or series episodes; they’ll stay on your device for 30 days (but once playback has started, they’ll need to be watched within 48 hours before they expire).

Get discounted video data bundles for DStv Now

Vodacom has a good deal on at the moment. Get 1GB of DStv Now data for R50. That’s up to 4 hours of binge-watching on the lowest-quality setting. Dial *135# on a Vodacom phone and select ‘DStv Now’ from video bundles.

Tip: select ‘Low’ under Video Quality settings to use less data and watch more episodes.

Get DStv Now

This article was paid for by DStv.

