You can now dump your lover on this new DStv reality show, Seng’khathele

Want to break up with your lover but not sure how to go about telling them? Well, DStv’s Mzansi Wethu channel might have a solution for you with its new reality show, Seng’khathele expected to premiere next year.

The channel said the show would give couples the platform to tell their significant other that they were no longer happy and want out of the relationship.

“A Zulu expression for ‘I’m tired!’, Seng’Khathele brings in contact couples seeking closure and allows them to unpack all the reasons that have bought them to this point of wanting to end the relationship, while doing so amicably. The reasons range from deceit to drug addiction, infidelity, financial problems, abuse, and even bedroom problems.”

Actress and singer Lerato Mvelase has been announced as the host of the 13-part series.

“We have covered all angles of love, all angles except when love runs its course. The idea for the show was to flip the coin and give courage to people who do not know how to say goodbye to something they once recognised as love,” executive producer Tebogo Keebine said.

M-Net director of local entertainment channels Reneilwe Sema said while the broadcaster celebrated love and its complexities with popular shows such as Our Perfect Wedding and Marry Me Now, “it’s only fitting to also explore the intricacies of breakups and what it means to finally say ‘It’s over!’”.

