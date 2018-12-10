Get free Showmax plus 15GB of Vodacom data for three months

Vodacom prepaid and contract customers who sign up to Showmax before the end of January will get three months of free Showmax and 15 GB of Showmax data. Every month for three months, get 5 GB of data for free to use for streaming series and movies on Showmax. On the lowest data usage setting on the Showmax app for phones and tablets, that’s a total of 45 hours or more of streaming that won’t cost you a cent.

Vikings Season 5B airs first on Showmax in SA

And since Vikings Season 5B is hitting Showmax subscribers’ screens express from the US every Thursday, those 45 hours will be put to very good use, especially if you also want to catch up on all previous seasons, which are available on Showmax.

Once you’ve done that, take your pick from fun sci-fi series Futureman, critically acclaimed adult show The Girlfriend Experience, seasons 1 to 4 of Idris Elba’s Luther, both seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale and HBO’s Westworld, exclusive BBC series including Doctor Who Season 11 and The Last Post, HBO’s Succession, plus loads of other binge-worthy shows you won’t find anywhere else.

The hottest SA soapies and movies

Don’t miss Five Fingers for Marseilles, which is streaming first on Showmax from 3 December. It’s a brilliant South African gun-slinging western about a member of the infamous Five Fingers gang who returns to the rural town Marseilles after 20 years. Seeking peace and quiet, the ex-freedom fighter and outlaw discovers that the town he once fought to liberate is facing a new threat, and he will have to fight again. Winner of Best Film at the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Then watch the controversial and critically acclaimed South African film Inxeba, which tackles tradition, sexuality, masculinity, and what it means to be an outsider. After the Film and Publication Board classified the film as pornographic, as it depicts a sexual relationship between Xhosa initiates, the producers went to court, where the classification was overturned. The film has won 26 international awards to date.

I’m so obsessed with The River…a late bloomer so frantically trying to catch up with it on Showmax! I’m currently on holiday in Cape Town and woke up early this morning to binge watch! I just love the storyline, so relatable, so Mzanzi! Well done ???????? — Moffat Mokgale (@MoffatMok) October 7, 2018

Showmax also has express episodes of local telenovela and series favourites, from The Queen and Isithembiso to Housekeepers and The River.

And the kids aren’t left out either, with plenty of Peppa Pig series and specials, two adventure-packed seasons of Paw Patrol and loads of Disney shows to keep them occupied during road trips and while on holiday. The Showmax app lets you download up to 25 series episodes or movies when you’re on Wi-Fi to watch later when you’re offline, which is perfect for the long school holidays coming up.

No-strings-attached promotion

Once the three months’ free subscription to Showmax has expired, Vodacom customers will pay R49 per month for Showmax for the following nine months instead of the full price of R99 per month. There’s no contract or lock-in period – Showmax can be cancelled at any time before the promotion ends and you will not be billed.

To get free Showmax with Vodacom, click here.

This article was paid for by Showmax.

