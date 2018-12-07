Soweto Gospel Choir bags another Grammy nomination

The Soweto Gospel Choir has done it again!

South Africa’s two-time Grammy winners have been nominated in the World Music Album category of the 2019 61st Grammy Awards, for their album Freedom.

Other nominees in this category include Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 for Black Times, Fatoumata Diawara for the album Fenfo, Bombino for Deran and Yiddish Glory for The lost songs of World War II.

The choir’s albums Blessed and African Spirit won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional World Music Album in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

The Grammy Awards winners will be announced on 10 February next year.

See here for the full list of Grammy Awards nominees, as announced in Los Angeles today.

