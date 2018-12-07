Exciting new weekends coming your way on eNCA

On weekend mornings viewers will now be in the company of hosts Duduzile Ramela and Nhlanhla Sehume for Morning News Today. From 7am to 9am, they will update viewers on the big news stories of the weekend.

Sehume, who just recently made his eNCA debut, is looking forward to joining Ramela, who has already established a fresh and informed weekend morning offering.

“eNCA is a leading voice in South African news and current affairs. To be part of the new-look programming is a great personal milestone. I’m really excited about the challenge,” Sehume said.

He has worked for some leading media platforms, including anchoring drivetime news on Power FM 98.7, and guest presenting on investigative television series, Carte Blanche.

Then from 1pm to 2pm on weekends, there will be an action-packed hour of news, sport and lifestyle updates with seasoned broadcaster Marcelle Gordon. Gordon is a familiar face to viewers, and is delighted to be taking the helm at eNCA Lunchtime.

With 20 years’ experience in journalism, Gordon will bring a wealth of knowledge and energy to the small screen. “eNCA Lunchtime will keep you in the world news loop on the weekends,” she said. “It promises to be fast-paced, with lots of live news reportage. If it’s happening, we’re on it.”

At 5pm, Gareth Edwards and Faith Mangope will take you through the evening news on NewsNight. Edwards has been working mostly behind the scenes for the channel in recent years, but now is taking up a regular anchoring gig on weekends.

“eNCA has been my home for more than a decade. There was no doubt in my mind when I was asked to join our on-air division in a more permanent capacity again that this was where I wanted to be,” he said.

Equally well known, Faith Mangope, a successful businesswoman who anchored Sunrise on e.tv for a number of years, said that broadcasting and telling South Africa’s stories, in particular, was her passion. The two promise to provide up to the minute news and a dash of fun as well.

NewsNight runs from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday, and from 5pm to 7pm on Sundays.

