5 Netflix shows to binge-watch this holiday

We’ve probably all done it at some point: veg out on the sofa with a remote in hand and skim through the channels in the hopes of finding something even remotely watchable.

And, if you’re like me, you end up falling asleep and then find the remote in pieces on the tiled floor when you wake up.

Well, don’t fret my fellow binge watchers because we’ve done the legwork for you. If you haven’t already seen them, then assume the couch potato position and take your pick from our selection of binge-worthy Netflix series:

Disenchantment

Follow the misadventures of hard-drinking and foul-mouthed young princess Bean and her feisty elf companion, Elfo, in this hilarious adult-ish cartoon.

Troy: Fall of a City

If you enjoyed the big screen blockbuster some years back, then you’ll dig this. There’s no Brad Pitt or Eric Bana in this one but it’s still an epic story of love and war, intrigue and betrayal.

Lost in Space

A masterful reimagining of the classic 1960s sci-fi series, this time it’s loaded with all the latest computer-generated imagery and stellar cast. The Robinson family has never been this modern.

Safe Michael C Hall (of Dexter fame) plays a widower trying to maintain normalcy after his wife dies. Then his daughter goes missing and he begins to uncover buried secrets of their seemingly secure gated community.

Santa Clarita Diet

If you are a fan of the zombie genre, then you will enjoy this off-beat and hilarious comedy featuring Drew Barrymore (of Confessions of a Dangerous Mind) as functional flesh-eating, half-dead, half-living zombie.

The Get Down

Set in 1970s-era New York, this music-inspired series is about a group of children in the South Bronx who find themselves at the nexus of the hip-hop, punk and disco scenes.

