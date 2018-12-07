‘Don’t tell Rupert,’ says Malema while hanging out at night club with Usher

EFF leader Julius Malema appears to have jokingly gone ahead and supposedly proven billionaire Johann Rupert right about this generation’s love for clubbing.

The chairman of Remgro and Richemont told businessman Given Mkhari on Tuesday in the annual Power FM Chairman’s Interview that the early “downtrodden” generation of Afrikaners from which he was descended were “driven” and had raised themselves up by “studying like crazy and saving like crazy”.

“They didn’t go and buy BMWs and hang around at Taboo and The Sands all the time, okay?”

ALSO READ: Johann Rupert mocks ‘blacks’ who buy BMWs and go to Taboo instead of saving

Rupert’s comments angered many South Africans, who took to social media to voice their views.

Radio personality Iman Rappetti stood up during the question-and-answer session and asked Rupert how he would close the divide between his opinion of black people being consumers and splurgers and white people being the saviours of these black people.

Rappetti further made Rupert aware of the comments about him on social media, with some saying he was “out of touch”, while others said he was “racist”. Malema thanked her on Twitter for taking him on.

Rupert said he wasn’t racist and he hadn’t said black people in particular were engaged in excessive consumption, just this generation in general.

READ MORE: I’m not racist, says Johann Rupert

The EFF leader later decided to make fun of the multibllionaire’s comments.

Malema posted a picture on Instagram of himself with US musician Usher at a party.

“Don’t tell Rupert,” he said in jest.

View this post on Instagram Don’t tell Rupert ???? #tbt A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on Dec 6, 2018 at 1:23pm PST

Usher was in town for the Global Citizen Festival concert that took place on Sunday.

While most of his followers saw the joke and laughed with him, there were others who said the EFF leader’s post was inappropriate because he was a politician who should be fighting for the poor instead of “hanging around at Taboo”, in Rupert’s words.

@iambenmkhwanazi said: “It’s pretty obvious what this Malema guy is fighting for; materialism and celebrity lifestyle. I feel for brilliant cadres like Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Fana Mokoena and a few others. At the end Malema is going to throw them under the bus.”

But Malema’s followers then jumped to his defence and told the critic to sit this one out.

UPDATE: This article originally incorrectly stated that Malema was at Sandton nightclub Taboo. However, he has said the wasn’t taken at Taboo.

Taboo? You are lying, stop lying even on simple things???? ???????????????? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 7, 2018

