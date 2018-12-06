Don’t miss the magical moonlight market in Bryanston

Bryanston organic and natural market has a heritage of not-to-be-missed year-end moonlight markets.

The tradition is continued this year with the focus on wholesome family entertainment that allows for an experience of wonder and excitement at the true meaning of Christmas.

A children’s theatre takes centre stage from 5pm to 7pm each evening, with a jesting juggler, Cappy’s magic show, carols by candlelight and a bedtime story puppet show to captivate and enchant the children.

Meanwhile, the grownups are entertained by a selection of expert musicians and buskers.

Lit up by the sparkle of festive lights, the market is transformed into a joyful and magical experience. A tempting array of hand-crafted Christmas gifts, decorations and festive foods is on offer.

With little shoppers in mind, stallholders offer a range of affordable gifts for them to buy for family and friends. With most of the regular stallholders in attendance, there is the added benefit of stocking up on your usual supplies.

Enjoy leisurely shopping in a festive outdoor environment away from the frenzy of the shopping malls.

A collection of children’s side shows offers a variety of entertainment such as face painting, cupcake decorating, Christmas card making, candle making, T-shirt painting and wooden toy painting. Several activities are offered free of charge with others at nominal charge.

There is also the Happiest Smile Campaign hosted by the Happy People Entertainment and Development Foundation. Its aim is to create a festive buzz, promote social cohesion, and celebrate and embrace our many diverse cultures through smiles.

The competition runs for the duration of the Moonlight Markets.

• November 20 to December 18, each Tuesday evening from 5pm to 9pm. There is an entrance fee of R20 per adult with children under 12 free

