Beyonce’s Global Citizen ‘booking fee’ circulates on social media

Though South Africans were impressed with Beyonce’s performance at the Global Citizen Festival at the FNB stadium on Sunday, her apparent booking fee has left a sour taste in their mouths.

At this point, the fee is only a speculation.

Twitter user @Zombie_Phil wrote: “So Beyonce got paid R57 million to come stand on stage and tell us to give money to the poor?”

Another user @the_rantingpony said: “Watching a Beyonce concert is always a weird mix of basking in awe of her talent while knowing she was paid R57 million to be there and is gonna cut the live feed soon.”

“She blessed the poor with her got damn song, you irreverent blasphemer,” responded @lieschenv, while @LynleyJames wrote: “Huh? Would’ve thought they’d all donate their time. If you couldn’t buy tickets to this then how did they get paid?”

Some, however, said she performed for free.

Her mother Tina Lawson has also received criticism for a caption in one of the pictures she took while in the country.

“My son-in-law Jay took this photo in a South African hat. Yes it’s very heavy,” reads her original caption, which she later changed to:

The new caption was, however, criticised still, with Africans saying they could not recognise the hat.

Lindeni Lebea wrote: “She might have bought the hat in South Africa but it is not a South African hat. South Africa is rich in culture, there are people from all over living here, she probably bought it from another African living here selling merchandise from their own country somewhere in Africa.”

Others, however, said she should not have changed her caption as there was nothing wrong with it.

