 
menu
Entertainment 3.12.2018 02:16 pm

Beyonce’s Global Citizen ‘booking fee’ circulates on social media

Citizen reporter
.

.

Her mother has also been criticised for her ‘South African’ hat.

Though South Africans were impressed with Beyonce’s performance at the Global Citizen Festival at the FNB stadium on Sunday, her apparent booking fee has left a sour taste in their mouths.

At this point, the fee is only a speculation.

Twitter user @Zombie_Phil wrote: “So Beyonce got paid R57 million to come stand on stage and tell us to give money to the poor?”

Another user @the_rantingpony said: “Watching a Beyonce concert is always a weird mix of basking in awe of her talent while knowing she was paid R57 million to be there and is gonna cut the live feed soon.”

“She blessed the poor with her got damn song, you irreverent blasphemer,” responded @lieschenv, while @LynleyJames wrote: “Huh? Would’ve thought they’d all donate their time. If you couldn’t buy tickets to this then how did they get paid?”

Some, however, said she performed for free.

Her mother Tina Lawson has also received criticism for a caption in one of the pictures she took while in the country.

“My son-in-law Jay took this photo in a South African hat. Yes it’s very heavy,” reads her original caption, which she later changed to:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My son in Law Jay took this photo in a African hat !! Yes it’s very heavy❤️ in South Africa

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

The new caption was, however, criticised still, with Africans saying they could not recognise the hat.

Lindeni Lebea wrote: “She might have bought the hat in South Africa but it is not a South African hat. South Africa is rich in culture, there are people from all over living here, she probably bought it from another African living here selling merchandise from their own country somewhere in Africa.”

Others, however, said she should not have changed her caption as there was nothing wrong with it.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Ntsiki Mazwai denies saying Global Festival goers deserved to get robbed 4.12.2018
WATCH: Black Coffee joins the Carters as they celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday 4.12.2018
Uber promises to ‘make things right’ following Global Citizen Festival chaos 4.12.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.