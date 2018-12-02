He banna! says disappointed Malema while Mbalula ‘faints’ at the sight of Beyonce

EFF leader Julius Malema and South Africans who were watching the Global Citizen Festival on TV were left disappointed on Sunday after Beyonce and Jay-Z’s performance was cut short.

The couple did their first two songs, then took a break for Beyonce to change her outfit. During the break they played different videos on the screen, though the crowd seemed to be getting impatient.

Before we knew it, the couple was back on stage.

However, they had only performed about three songs in their second set when host Trevor Noah told us they were doing a recap of the concert. For those watching on TV, they thought it was another break to allow for Beyonce to change again, but this time she was gone for good.

No one was ready for this abrupt end to their performance.

“He banna, just like that,” wrote Malema, who solicited more comments from his followers, who criticised the show and DStv for leaving them hanging.

He banna, just like that… — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 2, 2018

South Africans have since taken to social media to criticise DStv for cutting off the couple’s performance, though it was apparently done at the couple’s request to make it exclusive for those who were watching it live.

Twitter user @darrelmatshusa wrote: “#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA@first you deny us the tickets now the live stream and you claim to be against poverty. @dstv I’m canceling yo shit. @sabc no more TV license. Such dreams”, while @Nhleko_R said: “They say we didn’t earn the tickets to the concert,just imagine if half of the country won or bought the tickets. I mean the stadium can’t even take 100k persons….. we are just being disrespected.”

While the CIC was getting disappointed, his friend Fikile Mbalula was telling his followers on Twitter that he saw Beyonce and fainted.

Unable to can — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 2, 2018

“Bathi I fainted when I asked them why ndimanzi just now … it wasn’t a long faint. Don’t know what caused it,” he said, though we all know he just could not handle seeing his idol.

Mbalula, however, made a U-turn and said he was doing the idibala challenge.

Honestly, it was idibala — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 2, 2018

