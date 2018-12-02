GlobalCitizen: Cassper Nyovest shuts down the show with ‘Monate Mpolaye’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, who said he was nervous before getting on stage, shut down the show with his hit song Tito Mboweni.

The rapper, who was introduced by actor and activist Nomzamo Mbatha, walked on stage with clips of his previous concerts playing in the background.

He got the crowd chanting “Mufasa!”.

Not only did i produce a song on the Global citizen Ep but I get to perform the song with Chris Martin and Stormzy tonight at #GlobalCitizen . — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 2, 2018

Chris Martin and Cassper Nyovest shared a sweet moment on stage when the ColdPlay member tied Mufasa’s shoe laces. They performed ‘Malome’ together, along with the Mahotella Queens.

“We’re so proud of you,” one of the Mahotella Queens member told Mufasa after the performance.

He went on to perform Baby Girl, which also drove the crowd crazy, though Monate Mpolaye got even Cassper throwing in some dance moves.

Basically, Mufasa killed the show.

Wow!!! Just wow!!!! I know Africa is proud of it’s son!!! I left my heart on that stage!!!! #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 2, 2018

Earlier

Executive director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has announced Blank Panther star Danai Gurira as the newest member of the UN Women’s global Goodwill ambassador.

“UN Women is delighted to welcome Danai Gurira in her new role as Goodwill Ambassador to support our work on gender equality. As an author, playwright, actor and activist in pursuit of women’s empowerment and gender equality with her sharp human rights lens, she is uniquely qualified to communicate and inspire. She recognizes the challenges of intersectionality and will connect with the diversity of women living on the margins of society.

“Her engagement with us will bring generations of girls greater belief in a positive future. As an influential role model in both her personal and professional life, and a voice for those who have not yet been heard, we look forward to her ability to drive action on gender equality in communities across the world,” said Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Check out the live YouTube feed below as South Africans enjoy the much awaited concert.

Earlier:

Governments and corporate companies on Sunday pledged billions of dollars in support for initiatives geared at ending poverty around the world during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg to celebrate the centenary of South Africa’s first democratic president.

Over the past six months months, anticipation has been building up to the Global Citizen Festival as the international human rights advocacy organisation asked South Africans to participate in various actions in a bid to end poverty in their immediate surrounding communities.

The organisation said global citizens had taken more than 5.5 million actions, with over four million in South Africa, Lesotho, and Swaziland alone, calling on leaders to commit to tackling systemic issues affecting the world’s most vulnerable, such as ending malnutrition, reducing HIV transmission, and improving sanitation across the continent, among others.

Global Citizen wants governments to spend an extra US10 per child on nutrition by 2020 and save 50 million children from stunted growth.

Kicking off the pledges was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tweeted to South African comedian Trevor Noah thanking him for everything he was doing to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s legacy at the Global Citizen Festival and pledging US50 million towards education.

“Sorry I can’t be with you – but how about Canada pledges US50 million to Education Cannot Wait [a global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises] to support education for women and girls around the world? Work for you? Let’s do it,” Trudeau said.

Noah quipped and praised Trudeau, saying it was refreshing to see some heads of state using social media for good, a direct swipe at American President Donald Trump.

Takalani Netshitenzhe, group chief officer of corporate affairs at Vodacom, said the cellphone network service provider had always been inspired by the values of Nelson Mandela and had spent R1.2 billion in corporate social responsibility initiatives over the last 20 years.

“Over the next five years, the Vodacom Foundation will invest almost R500 million in fighting gender-based violence, enhancing sanitation in schools, and enhancing digital literacy for teachers, learners, youth, and in early-childhood development centres. And we remain committed to government’s call for the eradication of pit latrines in schools,” Netshitenzhe said.

Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosário announced a multi-billion dollar partnership with governments in southern Africa to help eradicate diseases.

“Today I am pleased to announce a US30 million partnership between the governments of Mozambique, eSwatini [Swaziland], South Africa, and Goodbye Malaria which will protect over six million people by 2022. I am pleased to announce an additional US6 million for mapping of river blindness and to intensify our fight against intestinal worms and infantitis,” Rosário said.

Global Citizen worked in partnership with a number of organisations to bring the festival to South Africa, including the Motsepe Foundation, House of Mandela, and a number of partners, and 25 local NGOs and organisations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Earlier

Straight from filling up Moses Mabhida stadium, rapper Cassper Nyovest said he was the last performer before Beyoncé and her husband take to the stage at the Global Citizen Festival later tonight.

He said: “I’m hearing that I’m the last performer before Beyoncé. That’s a bit crazy but shout out to Global Citizen for trusting me! I’m coming in hot! This one is for my continent! I’m coming with the full energy to represent! Make sure that stadium is shaking!”

Earlier:

Today is the day when 90 000 South Africans will fill up the FNB stadium for the much awaited Global Citizen Festival. The concert has already started, with Nigerian musician Wizkid’s performance soliciting mixed reactions from people.

Comedian Trevor Noah left the crowd in stitches after saying Africa was the continent with the most natural resources, including “booty” on both women and men. He said even Kanye West almost dated him for his booty.

He said: “I got the rain just to cool you guys down, I know someone. When it comes to natural resources, Africa is the richest place on earth. We got gold and one thing we definitely have more than anywhere in the world is ass. We have more booty than any other place in the world – men and women. My booty is so big Kanye West almost dated me, don’t play around with African booty.”

Earlier:

Tsonga musician Sho Madjozi left the crowd in high spirits after performing her hit songs Dumi Hi Phone and Huku.

This is what South Africans on Twitter had to say about her performance:

And she rightly recognized Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela What a performance #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA Sho Madjozi Brought down the house pic.twitter.com/JXWARhYqHF — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) December 2, 2018

Sho Madjozi is the real deal. — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) December 2, 2018

Beyoncé was found by room service rehearsing again after watching Sho’Madjozi’s performance #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/k0Bqhf1Iwd — 2nd_Born???? (@drdwing) December 2, 2018

#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen

Captain of the Limpopo National League, the Black Cinderella…that's what she calls herself.

Sho Madjozi just turned the FNB Stadium upside down. The crowd simply didn't want her to leave the stage…great performance by all standards. pic.twitter.com/zlZauYNW5D — Nana Kwadwo Asante (@nkasante) December 2, 2018

Earlier:

American RnB musician Usher Raymond IV surprised thousands of his fans on Sunday when he performed a popular South African dance, gwaragwara, at the Global Citizen Festival at the FNB Staduim in Johannesburg.

In a one-song set with South African-born and internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee, Usher performed an African drum-inspired remixed version of Black Coffee’s “We Dance Again” and wowed his fans with many South African dance moves, including the gwaragwara.

A dance veteran in his own right, Usher made the knee-and shoulder-twisting dance look natural with his local dance crew, who complimented his performance on stage, and left fans begging for more.

Black Coffee, who is back in South Africa for the summer from his Ibiza residency, confirmed on Friday on his social media accounts that he would be collaborating with Usher at the festival, and posted a photo of them together at his house in Johannesburg,

Thousands of music fans from across the country packed the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday for the “Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100”, featuring local and international musicians, including Beyonce and Jay-Z, to celebrate the legacy and the centenary of South Africa’s first democratic president Nelson Mandela.

Among the attendees spotted at the stadium were veteran supermodel Naomi Campbell, American radio presenter and TV personality Lenard Larry McKelvey, aka Charlamagne tha God, and American TV personality Reverend Al Sharpton, while South African-born comedian Trevor Noah was the host.

The show kicked off with performances by Nigerian musicians Wizkid and Femi Kuti, South African entertainer Sho Madjozi, and the Soweto Gospel Choir, while the likes of Ed Sheeran, D’banj, and Cassper Nyovest are yet to perform.

Major roads around the FNB Stadium in Nasrec in Johannesburg were closed to traffic as security was heightened for the world-class event. It took at least four security checkpoints for music revelers to enter the stadium, with no water bottles or weapons allowed.

The live audience is expected to be around 200,000 people, and millions more will watch through global broadcasts and live streaming.

The “Beyhive”, as Beyonce fans affectionately call themselves, turned out in numbers for the performance of their lifetime as they have been for years calling for the superstar to come to South Africa. Beyonce is set to bring the roof down when she takes to the stage to close the show with a two-hour set to start at 9pm.

