 
menu
Entertainment 2.12.2018 11:00 am

Global Citizen performance schedule

Citizen reporter
Beyonce and Jay Z are set to hit the Global Citizen stage just after 9pm | Image: Instagram

Beyonce and Jay Z are set to hit the Global Citizen stage just after 9pm | Image: Instagram

Everything you need to know about when your favourite acts will hit the stage.

Beyonce fever has hit Mzansi as 90,000 people prepare to fill up FNB stadium for someone other than Cassper Nyovest.

Queues outside the stadium are already snaking as eager concertgoers await entry into the venue.

Although doors open at 11am, the day’s performances are only scheduled to begin at 2pm and end just after 11pm.

According to Sunday Sun, Comedia Trevor Noah will host the event and will be joined by co-hosts such as Naomi Campbell, Dave Chapelle, Danai Gurira, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tyler Perry and Anele Mdoda throughout the day.

Oprah Winfrey will deliver a keynote address shortly before president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd.

The evening’s headline act, The Carters, will perform a two-hour set just after 9pm. Only 25 minutes of that performance will be broadcast for those watching at home.

View the full schedule below and please note it is subject to change.

Global Citizen line up

Global Citizen line up | Image: Twitter

 

READ NEXT: Everything you need to know about the Global Citizen road closures

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Black Coffee joins the Carters as they celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday 4.12.2018
Sasol trends at number two for Global Citizen robberies 3.12.2018
Cele defends police over Global Citizen chaos 3.12.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.