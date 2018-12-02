Global Citizen performance schedule

Beyonce fever has hit Mzansi as 90,000 people prepare to fill up FNB stadium for someone other than Cassper Nyovest.

Queues outside the stadium are already snaking as eager concertgoers await entry into the venue.

Although doors open at 11am, the day’s performances are only scheduled to begin at 2pm and end just after 11pm.

According to Sunday Sun, Comedia Trevor Noah will host the event and will be joined by co-hosts such as Naomi Campbell, Dave Chapelle, Danai Gurira, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tyler Perry and Anele Mdoda throughout the day.

Oprah Winfrey will deliver a keynote address shortly before president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd.

The evening’s headline act, The Carters, will perform a two-hour set just after 9pm. Only 25 minutes of that performance will be broadcast for those watching at home.

View the full schedule below and please note it is subject to change.

READ NEXT: Everything you need to know about the Global Citizen road closures

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.