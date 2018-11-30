 
menu
Entertainment 30.11.2018 02:03 pm

Steve Hofmeyr and co-star Demi-Lee thank fans for huge interest in their country song

Citizen reporter
Steve Hofmeyr and Demi-Lee Moore singing Amanda together.

Steve Hofmeyr and Demi-Lee Moore singing Amanda together.

In the midst of promoting the new album the singer expressed shock at recent attacks on retired Springboks.

On Friday morning, Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr took to Facebook with his singing partner Demi-Lee Moore to thank fans for the huge interest they had shown in his upcoming country music album, The Country Collection.

He and Demi-Lee last week uploaded a video that appeared to show that her feature with him on the song Amanda was purely coincidental and she was just passing by the recording studio just at the moment that he needed a good female vocalist who also happens to be hugely popular. Of course, it must have been staged, and the recording was probably in the pipeline for a long time.

Take a look at that post below:

They more recently released a paid-for sponsored video of them singing the song together, which racked up nearly 800,000 views by noon Friday.

Demi-Lee was announced as the winner of VIA TV’s show Die Kontrak on Friday 23 November at the Afrikaans is Groot mega-concert at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

Ivan Roux from Centurion and Demi-Lee from Durbanville were in the final for a R1 million contract and the chance to perform at the Afrikaans is Groot festival.

The singer’s latest album, Mis, Eet, Slaap, Herhaal was released this week.

In thanking fans for their support, Hofmeyr expressed his shock and sadness at the recent attacks on Springbok legends Naka Drotske and Os Du Randt. He used the incidents to talk about farm murders, a topic he is most controversially known for outside of his music.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Video of Pat Symcox’s ‘awesome’ ‘friend’ Steve Hofmeyr goes viral 5.11.2018
Steve Hofmeyr tips Pirates to beat Chiefs 27.10.2018
Steve Hofmeyr and Co furious AfriForum labelled a ‘supremacist group’ 9.10.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.