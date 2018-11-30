Steve Hofmeyr and co-star Demi-Lee thank fans for huge interest in their country song

On Friday morning, Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr took to Facebook with his singing partner Demi-Lee Moore to thank fans for the huge interest they had shown in his upcoming country music album, The Country Collection.

He and Demi-Lee last week uploaded a video that appeared to show that her feature with him on the song Amanda was purely coincidental and she was just passing by the recording studio just at the moment that he needed a good female vocalist who also happens to be hugely popular. Of course, it must have been staged, and the recording was probably in the pipeline for a long time.

Take a look at that post below:

They more recently released a paid-for sponsored video of them singing the song together, which racked up nearly 800,000 views by noon Friday.

Demi-Lee was announced as the winner of VIA TV’s show Die Kontrak on Friday 23 November at the Afrikaans is Groot mega-concert at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

Ivan Roux from Centurion and Demi-Lee from Durbanville were in the final for a R1 million contract and the chance to perform at the Afrikaans is Groot festival.

The singer’s latest album, Mis, Eet, Slaap, Herhaal was released this week.

In thanking fans for their support, Hofmeyr expressed his shock and sadness at the recent attacks on Springbok legends Naka Drotske and Os Du Randt. He used the incidents to talk about farm murders, a topic he is most controversially known for outside of his music.

