Nomalanga Shozi is the new face of BET Africa

TV personality, actress and radio host Nomalanga Shozi has joined BET Africa as the new face for the channel, where she will feature in content on air and on the ground, locally and internationally.

The vibrant and stylish 23-year-old recently travelled to Las Vegas, in the US to attend this year’s BET Soul Train Awards. She captured content from the red carpet and behind the scenes, which will be aired on the channel.

“It was an honour to report from the Soul Train Awards,” she said.

Monde Twala, vice-president for youth, music and BET at Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa), said: “At VIMN Africa we are always looking to innovate and bring new shows and formats to our audiences. BET’s content has strong resonance with audiences on the continent and we firmly believe in showcasing black excellence and empowering young African talent. “

Nomalanga brings energy and enthusiasm as the face of BET in Africa.”

BET Breaks is all about laughs, juice and drama as viewers catch up on the latest and hottest gossip and news from global and local celebrities. Hosted by Shozi, the show starts in January and will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Shozi said: “I think the show will create a special place in the hearts of African youth, while also providing the global platform to share the great stories that are happening here on our home soil.”

Born and raised in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu Natal, she kick-started her career as a radio presenter on Ugu Youth Radio in her hometown before moving to fast-growing Gagasi Youth station.

She has hosted a number of VIMN Africa events, including BET’s The Bobby Brown Story and live broadcasts during the MTV Road to MAMAs 2015. Shozi has also featured in local soapie Rhythm City, beating out over 5 000 hopefuls in the open auditions.

