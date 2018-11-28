Rage Festival is now bigger and better

The Rage Festival has several additions this year to what is already one of the most innovative festivals of its kind in South Africa.

More than 15 000 “ragers” are coming to play, party and break free at SA’s biggest youth music and lifestyle festival at Ballito and Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal from November 30 to December 8.

This year’s Sound Factory line-up includes Nervo (Australia), Black Coffee, Nasty C, Jeremy Loops, Riky Rick, Mandragora, Township Rebellion (Germany), Timo ODV, Shekhinah, Goodluck and Trancemicsoul.

The festival is launching a new venue, the Samsung Superclub, a multilevel space that holds 3 000 at the Sun Park Arena on the north coast.

It will be open on the nights when the Sound Factory isn’t (December 2, 4, 6) until 4am.

This year, there is a campsite. Amenities include food vendors, free shuttles to the Superclub, mobile charging stations and a bar deck.

The Ballito Cable Ski Park is another addition, offering wakeboarding, paintball, fly boarding, BMX dam jumping and knee boarding.

Info

December 1, 3, 5 and 7 for only R300 per night. Or get a group of friends together and buy three tickets and get one free

