 
menu
Entertainment 28.11.2018 11:55 am

Rage Festival is now bigger and better

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

Amenities include food vendors, free shuttles to the Superclub, mobile charging stations and a bar deck.

The Rage Festival has several additions this year to what is already one of the most innovative festivals of its kind in South Africa.

More than 15 000 “ragers” are coming to play, party and break free at SA’s biggest youth music and lifestyle festival at Ballito and Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal from November 30 to December 8.

This year’s Sound Factory line-up includes Nervo (Australia), Black Coffee, Nasty C, Jeremy Loops, Riky Rick, Mandragora, Township Rebellion (Germany), Timo ODV, Shekhinah, Goodluck and Trancemicsoul.

The festival is launching a new venue, the Samsung Superclub, a multilevel space that holds 3 000 at the Sun Park Arena on the north coast.

It will be open on the nights when the Sound Factory isn’t (December 2, 4, 6) until 4am.

This year, there is a campsite. Amenities include food vendors, free shuttles to the Superclub, mobile charging stations and a bar deck.

The Ballito Cable Ski Park is another addition, offering wakeboarding, paintball, fly boarding, BMX dam jumping and knee boarding.

Info

December 1, 3, 5 and 7 for only R300 per night. Or get a group of friends together and buy three tickets and get one free

To find out more and buy your tickets, visit Sound Factory

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Global Citizen releases star-studded EP 30.11.2018
UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list 29.11.2018
Tina Turner tribute show lights up the stage 29.11.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.