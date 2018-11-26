Guns N’ Roses to perform in SA for the first time

This week Guns N’ Roses will perform in South Africa for the first time. A few days later Beyoncé and hubby Jay-Z will follow.

Guns N’ Roses and their unstoppable and massively successful Not In This Lifetime tour continues to dominate the rock music world, with 13 stadium shows across the globe since 2016.

They are playing seven dates in Indonesia, The Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and South Africa before one last concert in Hawaii, US next month.

Produced by Live Nation, the first European leg of the Not In This Lifetime Tour in 2017 sold over 1 million tickets and became that year’s most successful tour – proving rock is far from dead.

Since it kicked off in 2016, the tour has performed 149 shows to almost six million fans. The band comprises Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Following the group’s 1985 formation, Guns N’ Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. They captivated the world in 1987 with the release of Appetite for Destruction – the best-selling US debut album in history, moving 30 million copies globally.

In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release.

Guns N’ Roses have performed sold-out shows and headlined festivals worldwide in the last decade following the release of 2008’s RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy.

Six studio albums later, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances.

Guns N’ Roses will be supported by WONDERboom when they perform at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on November 29, 2018.

