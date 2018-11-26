Chop or be chopped

Since Chopped first premiered on the Food Network, the show has seen many chefs take part in the hopes of getting to celebrity chef status.

The new season is filled with a whole new set of culinary challenges and catastrophes, as four chefs battle to make it to the end of the game without getting chopped!

Viewers can also expect something different this season as celebrities take to the cooking arena for a chance to win $50 000 (R695 000) for their chosen charity.

The first group of celebrities are internet stars Josh Elkin, Justine Ezarik, Hilah Johnson and Lazarus Lynch.

Believe it or not, dealing with duck could be the stars’ biggest obstacle in the entrée round, and a frozen Japanese dessert will challenge the final two.

Will star power prevail, or will these internet influencers crack under the pressure?

Find out as the new season of Chopped screens on on Food Network (DStv 175) every Wednesday at 8pm.

