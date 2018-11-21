Thuso Mbedu shines on International Emmys red carpet

The 46th International Emmy Awards took place in New York on Monday, and South African actress Thuso Mbedu walked down the red carpet at the gala dedicated to talented television professionals from around the world.

Nominated for her role as Winnie Mandela in the second season of Is’thunzi, she wore a dress by Kentse Masilo, 26, winner of 2018 Project Runaway South Africa, a reality TV programme on Mzansi Magic.

Mbedu, 27, from Pietermaritzburg was draped in an infusion of gold metallic sequinned fabric and black frayed fringing, giving it texture and volume.

Mbedu said: “I want the Emmys to be a celebration of South Africa, showcasing local talent on the global stage. Whatever we have or receive is not for us alone. Success comes from collaboration and should be shared.”

Mbedu didn’t win an Emmy. The accolade for best performance by an actress went to Anna Schudt for her portrayal of comedian Gaby Koster in Ein Schnupfen Hatte Auch Gereicht (The Sniffles Would Have Been Just Fine).

