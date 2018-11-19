 
Yanga wins Idols SA

Citizen reporter
Yanga bags season 14 of Idols SA. Image supplied.

The race between Yanga and Thato Makape came to a conclusion on Sunday after the 17-year-old snatched victory.

A 17-year-old Yanga Sobetwa from Delft in Cape Town has snatched victory to become South Africa’s next superstar.

Host Proverb made the announcement in Carnival City during season 14 of the competition, making Yanga the second consecutive teenage girl from the Western Cape to win the title after last year’s Paxton.

Yanga became an instant millionaire all thanks to the Idols prize package that included a record deal, car, and a cocktail of other prizes.

“I can’t put into words how I feel right now, but I can say it in song,” said a shocked Yanga.

The finals were hosted at the Carnival City’s big top arena.

Artists such as AKA, DJ Tira, Okmalumkoolkat, and Prince Bulo kept the crowds on their feet with their performances.

Rappers Kid X and Kwesta also performed their current hit single Vur Vai.

Director and executive producer Gavin Wratten said: “Idols SA season 14 had beaten all their expectations. A 100 million votes is a landmark achievement for reality TV in this country.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

