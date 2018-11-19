WATCH: Kgomotso is the MTN voice that says ‘you have insufficient airtime’

Social media users were left shocked after Scandal! actor Kgomotso Christopher reintroduced herself as the voice behind the MTN notifications that let them know when they “have insufficient airtime”.

Christopher recently posted a video of herself in studio doing the voice-overs, and sadly, the voices sound similar, so she’s not trolling us.

Watch the video she posted on Instagram below:

Her followers were not impressed, with some asking why she chose to take on a task that leaves them heartbroken, while others jokingly said they were no longer her fans.

User @anointingfire wrote: “Let’s gather our thunders in one accord. We have a legit direction for it. You’re lucky I’m always having sufficient balance now#nomoreinsufficientfunds,” while @nana.exlord said: “Come and see, this is the lady behind the ‘you don’t have call credit please recharge. The most annoying thing is that she doesn’t greet, she lacks manners and when you want to call your sweetheart, that’s when she becomes jealous. She would nasalize; You’ve no call credit….funny.”

Aphiwe Xinwa said she was now waiting to know who Khumbulekaya’s driver was.

