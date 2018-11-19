 
Don’t miss the 10th Drama for Life festival

Citizen reporter

The daily keynote addresses will be delivered by women who are leading voices in changing society’s way of thinking and feeling.

Drama For Life will host its 10th conference and festival “Transforming Arts| Transforming Lives” from November 28 to December 8 at Wits University.

This unique initiative will feature a wide range of topics from trauma and gender, sexualities, the body politic to aesthetic disruptions, Africa and the reclamation of spirituality, children and theatre, youth theatre and sexual health as well as arts therapies for mental health and wellness.

Presenters and productions have been sourced from all over South Africa while DFL is honoured to announce significant contributions from Brazil, Botswana, Sweden, Nigeria, USA, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Canada.

Before delving into a myriad of presentations, workshops, discussion forums and drama performances, delegates are given the opportunity to start the day with motivating wellness and reflection sessions.

The daily keynote addresses will be delivered by women who are leading voices in changing society’s way of thinking and feeling about who we are as humans through, in and about the arts.

Tickets for all other productions at the door: adults R50, students and children under 18 R30.

For more information visit Drama for Life.

