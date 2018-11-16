MTV Shuga: Down South set to return in 2019

TV series viewers will soon get the chance to meet this season’s MTV Shuga new characters, including winners from the open auditions in Durban, Johannesburg and on digital platforms.

Auditions were in August and September. Nine new actors were selected from thousands of hopefuls who came to try out for the new season – MTV Shuga: Down South 2.

Some of the winners include Ayanda Mkhize, Rosemary Zimu, Cwenga Ndaba, Lebohang Msiza and Malibongwe Mdwabe.

Ndwabe said: “I think for me I understood what MTV Shuga’s mandate is, I understood what it stands for and that it’s not just a show, it’s more of a movement.”

This impactful production is led by film and TV production house Quizzical Pictures and award-winning film director Thishiwe Ziqubu.

“In this season, the characters have grown up. They are not in high school anymore and they’ve led us to the city where the hustle is real,” Ziqubu said.

“It’s not a pretty or idealised version of what Joburg looks like, but it’s the truth of grungy difficult Joburg.”

The new season opens after the tragic death of Tsholo, with Sol returning to Zenzele township after a short stint in prison. Sol’s return triggers a series of events as Khensani campaigns the community to boycott his taxi business, and he then wrestles with the abuse his father inflicts on his mother.

Viewers will also follow Ipeleng, Q, Zamo and Reggie as they leave secondary school and head to university, start businesses and find jobs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.