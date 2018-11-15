WATCH: Ramaphosa and Thami’s hilarious interview on having gay friends

In the lead-up to the Feather Awards tonight, founder and CEO Thami Kotlolo shared a sneak preview of his interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Before the interview, Kotlolo asks the president to take off his tie to make the interview look “fun”, which he agrees to. He further leaves the president in stitches after telling him he will be “quick”.

The president replies: “I know you will be quick.”

He further talks about how he has “a lot” of gay friends.

Watch the clip below:

This year marks the 10th year of the annual awards which seek to celebrate gay pride in a country that is still trying to find a way to deal with homophobia. The awards will be held at the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein in Johannesburg tonight.

The nominees for the 10th annual Feather Awards are:

Diva Extraordinaire of the year: Thembsie Matu, Khuselo Diko, Connie Ferguson

Best-styled female: Bonang Matheba, Ayanda Thabethe, Manthe Ribane

Best-styled male: Kat Sinivasan, Riky Rick, Zulu Mkhathini

Hot Chick of the Year: Bontle Modiselle, Mihlali Ndamase, Michelle Mosakae

Role model of the year: Find New Words, Siya Khumalo, Ntsupe Mohapi

Drama Queen of the year: Robbie Malinga Jr, AKA, Jackie Phamotse

Musician of the year: FAKA, Nakhane Toure, Sjava

Sports personality of the year: Sunette Viljoen, Hlongwe Buthelezi, Phuti Lekoloane

Hunk of the Year: Thabang Molaba, Bohang Moeko, Tumi Seeco

Fag Hag of the year: Phila Madlingozi, Rami Chuene, Busiswa

Cutest couple: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Mmabatho Montsho, Shane Eagle and Nicole Swartz, Steve and Lucy Letsike

Socialite of the year: Modiselle sisters, Yaya Mavundla, Dr Smile

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.