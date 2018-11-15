When crime fighting is a real drag

What happens when RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Powerpuff Girls have a baby? You get an adult cartoon series about three drag queens who by day work in a department store and deal with their uptight boss, but by night save the gay community, with often hilarious consequences.

“By night, they tighten up their corsets and transform into the baddest Super Drags in town, ready to combat shade and rescue the world’s glitter from the evil villains,” says the official description.

“Whether they’re facing a shady customer or outright bigotry, these queens are ready to spread their glitter and twerk away the shade”.

Not for underage viewers

While it’s animation style and trailer may lead you to believe the series is as harmless (we use the word very conservatively) as The Powerpuff Girls, Super Drags is directed at adults and raises a number of dick jokes and references.

This thoroughly enjoyable series is another progressive and sex-positive offering from Netflix, just like Big Mouth was.

However, where Big Mouth admittedly left a few viewers feeling a tad uncomfortable, Super Drags at least attempts – but sometimes fails – to conceal its cringe factor when it does rear its head. In fact, the animated comedy is so adult that it opens with a disclaimer.

Fiercely entertaining and binge-worthy

While the series was created by a Brazilian team and imported in Portuguese, Netflix dubbed it to English using the talents of some memorable (fabulous) RuPaul’s Drag Race graduates. In this case it was Trixie Mattel, Shangela, Willam and Ginger Minj

As with most things remotely LGBTQ+, it will definitely provoke some form of fevered reaction from conservative viewers.

For all its pottymouth humour, the series is lots of fun, with a sharp script and a great hit rate of visual gags that make for a hilariously colourful and snappy celebration of drag and gay culture.

Super Drags was released on 8 November and is definitely binge-worthy.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.