Book reviews: Red Dog & What I Know for Sure

Red Dog

Historical Adventure

Hayden Horner

Rating: ★★★★☆

Author: Willem Anker

Released by: Kwela Books

Year: 2018

Pages: 427

ISBN: 9781534308718

A larger than life figure

Giants once walked in southern Africa, but less than 200 years later their trails have gone cold, with just sketchy hints of their existence sprinkled across our history books.

Until award-winning author Willem Anker’s literary incantations raised one of these gargantuan spirits and gave him free reign over his pen.

Red Dog is the part fact, part fiction incredible journey of Coenraad de Buys, the most dangerous man in the Cape in the 1700s.

He moved east to become an advisor to the Xhosa king, before bedding the king’s mother.

An impressive figure of nearly 2.1m with enormous self-confidence and an insatiable sex drive (allegedly fathering 315 children across the region) he was the proud king of bastards, vagabond, smuggler, pillager and the bane of governments.

Published in Afrikaans, as Buys in 2014, the book has been masterfully translated for English readers.

What I Know for Sure

Self-help book

Tshepiso Makhele

Rating: ★★★★☆

Author: Oprah Winfrey

Released by: Flatiron Books

Date: September 2, 2014

Pages: 240

ISBN: 1250054052, 9781250054050

Inspiration from an icon

Subsequent to being asked by film critic Gene Siskel: “What do you know for sure?” Oprah Winfrey started writing the “What I Know For Sure” column in O, The Oprah Magazine, elaborating that the question forced her to “take stock of her life”.

She has penned one column a month over the past 14 years, a time in which she retired from The Oprah Winfrey Show; the highest-rated programme in TV history.

As a champion of living the life one wants, over the years Winfrey has launched her own television network, become the state’s only African-American billionaire and been awarded an honorary degree by Harvard University and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

These experiences are covered in What I Know For Sure, along with some of Winfrey‘s visions and revelations.

