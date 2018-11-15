WATCH: King Monada’s #idibalachallenge reaches South Korea

King Monada’s hit song Malwedhe is arguably the biggest song at the moment and most South Africans will surely be ‘fainting’ to it during the festive season. Twitter user @lifeatf1.4, who teaches grades 6-8 in South Korea, shared a video on Thursday morning of his students ‘fainting’ to the song in class. Though they may not understand the lyrics, the students seem pretty much into the song and know exactly when to ‘faint’.

Watch the video below:

The challenge saw students in an unidentified classroom being suspended after doing it without their teacher’s permission. In a video that has gone viral, the pupils can be seen waiting for the teacher to sit down before ‘fainting’ to the song.

The upset teacher tells the pupils she doesn’t want to see them in her class for the rest of the term.

“You can go to wherever. I’ve heard it up to here, you can go to court with me, I am so willing,” she says.

Even Dr Malinga took part in the challenge and did it in typical Dr Malinga style. Watch the video the musician posted on his Instagram page:

The song divided social media users after DJ Tira invited them to his annual Durban Rocks festival in December. While some said they would attend the festival, some, including King Monada, said they would be in Limpopo doing the idibala challenge.

It seems Tira succumbed to the pressure after asking his followers if they thought King Monada should be added to the line-up of the event.

Do you want @KingMonada_ at Fact Durban Rocks 31 December Peoples Park, Moses Mabhida? — Makoya Van Best (@DJTira) November 12, 2018

Some still insisted it was time KwaZulu-Natal people celebrated in Limpopo.

