 
menu
Entertainment 13.11.2018 12:16 pm

Marvel Studios scores big at E! People’s Choice Awards

Citizen reporter
Avengers: Infinity War. Photo: Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War. Photo: Marvel Studios

The powerhouse studio wins their first big accolade of the year as awards season starts to ramp up.

Many of our favourite celebrities flocked to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California for the glitzy 44th E! People’s Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday, but it was Marvel Studios that claimed the top honours.

The studio snagged the title of Movie of 2018 for Avengers: Infinity War.

Adding to their big score, they also took home trophies for both Male and Female Movie Star of the Year (Chadwick Boseman and Scarlett Johansson, respectively), Action Star of the Year (Danai Gurira), and Best Action Movie of the Year (Avengers: Infinity War).

However, jubilation was short-lived with the death of Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee mere hours later.

Legendary comic book writer, editor and publisher Stan Lee. Picture: Getty Images / AFP.

Lee, aged 95, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday morning, according to Kirk Schenck, a lawyer for Lee’s daughter

The illustrator, who started in the business in 1939, co-created Black Panther, Spider-Man, X-Men, The Mighty Thor, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Ant-Man and other characters.

Lee revolutionised the comic books and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in superheroes. It’s these human intricacies that, when adapted to screen, helped catapult the Marvel movies franchise and secure big awards – such as those at Sunday’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

Watch Chadwick Boseman’s acceptance speech:

Sources: Hollywood Reporter, Comicbook.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Remembering Stan Lee: tributes to the late Marvel legend 13.11.2018
Disney+ streaming service set to land in 2019 9.11.2018
In defence of Venom 9.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.