Heavy K on a mission to raise R2m for son’s condition

Local House DJ Heavy K, real name Mkhululi Siqula, is on a mission to raise over two-million rand for the best treatment for his son.

His son suffers from cerebral palsy and the treatment, according to a TimesLive report, costs approximately $180,000.

The hitmaker said if he can be able to afford his son the treatment, it could allow his son to live his best life.

Heavy K said he had faced a few challenges when his son was born. The birth of his son was followed by the loss of his mother which was very challenging to accept.

He said it was his two-year-old son that inspired him to stay strong and change his life.

“The birth of my kids was also my wake up call. After I had my first born, I actually lost a lot of weight. Because the grieving process was weird for me. The night after my first son was born, my mother passed away. It was hectic and even bittersweet. I welcomed my son and lost my mother and that was tough on me. I then gained twice the weight I had lost and I knew my problem was not grieving probably. So I asked for help.”

The musician said his children continued to be pillars of strength and motivation to continue delivering hit songs – and to hit the gym.

The muso has fielded body-shaming insults about his weight on social media.

He has spoken out and said he was content with himself and would do something about his weight when it suited him. He admitted the tweets from people body-shaming him did get to him, but were not important.

He advised haters to redirect their energies elsewhere.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.