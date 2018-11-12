WATCH: Security personnel refuse Mzekezeke entry into SABC

DJ Sbu and Mzekezeke are still continuing with their shenanigans of confusing fans who are hellbent on proving that the DJ is Mzekezeke. In a video the DJ posted as “breaking news” on Twitter this morning, Mzekezeke can be seen trying to negotiate with security personnel at the SABC to allow him entry into the building.

The video further confuses fans because it seems like DJ Sbu is the one who took the video of the masked man. The incident has received praise from those who said the security was doing a great job, while others claim the incident was staged to promote the masked man’s new single.

Watch the video below posted by DJ Sbu:

BREAKING NEWS! SABC Security personnel refuses Mzekezeke entry into the SABC!!! pic.twitter.com/JS1HtwMUm8 — #Beautiful (@djsbu) November 12, 2018

Fans were finally convinced DJ Sbu is not Mzekezeke after the DJ interviewed the masked man and shared a video last week. While they managed to convince some, other still maintained DJ Sbu hired someone to impersonate “Mzekezeke” to confuse fans.

Watch the video of the interview below:

My whole life has been a lie. No way. I still don’t believe this. DJ Sbu is capable of anything. He probably just found someone with a similar voice to his. I need to seriously look into this matter. If Mzekezeke is not DJ Sbu then who is DJ Sbu? pic.twitter.com/4Xt17Fhu0E — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) November 3, 2018

