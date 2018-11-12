 
menu
Entertainment 12.11.2018 04:44 pm

WATCH: Security personnel refuse Mzekezeke entry into SABC

Citizen reporter
.

.

Security personnel at the public broadcaster have been praised for doing their job well.

DJ Sbu and Mzekezeke are still continuing with their shenanigans of confusing fans who are hellbent on proving that the DJ is Mzekezeke. In a video the DJ posted as “breaking news” on Twitter this morning, Mzekezeke can be seen trying to negotiate with security personnel at the SABC to allow him entry into the building.

The video further confuses fans because it seems like DJ Sbu is the one who took the video of the masked man. The incident has received praise from those who said the security was doing a great job, while others claim the incident was staged to promote the masked man’s new single.

Watch the video below posted by DJ Sbu:

Fans were finally convinced DJ Sbu is not Mzekezeke after the DJ interviewed the masked man and shared a video last week. While they managed to convince some, other still maintained DJ Sbu hired someone to impersonate “Mzekezeke” to confuse fans.

Watch the video of the interview below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kwaito and House Music Awards to be held at Carnival City 25.10.2018
DJ Sbu accused of trying to spin ProKid’s death into a money maker 16.8.2018
Ntsiki Mazwai slams DJ Sbu for selling alcohol 18.7.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.