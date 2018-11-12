Moonchild Sanelly to open Joburg sex club

Musician Moonchild Sanelly is in the process of opening a sex club, including a room in which people will freely have sex. People who will go to the club, scheduled to officially open on November 20, will see her performing naked. The audience will also be required to be naked.

No media, cameras or phones will be allowed in the venue to protect people’s privacy.

Moonchild Sanelly said she got her idea for a sex club while she was overseas and thought Mzansi would appreciate it.

The 29-year-old singer of Midnight Starring fame told Isolezwe: “People going to it will be friendly … people. It will also sell sexually explicit material and engage in sexual orientation.”

The musician, who has been criticised for her new idea, told the publication that she will also use opening night to show people the difference between her sex club and a prostitution den.

While most clubs operate on a first-come-first-served basis, her club will only accommodate those who book in advance.

“I want people to be proud of having sex, and stop being afraid of it. There will be a room where they can go and have sex in private but there will be no problem if they want to do it with everyone watching.

“You can come with your partner or find one at the club. No one will be allowed to touch or kiss someone without their permission. Those who break the rules will be forcefully escorted out of the venue.”

The club, which will be in one of Joburg’s “expensive suburbs”, will also have sex toys on sale and discussions about sexual satisfaction.

The musician was in the final stages of getting the proper documentation for her new venture.

