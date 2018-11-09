 
Entertainment 9.11.2018 04:59 pm

WATCH: DJ Zinhle twerks to ‘Fela in Versace’

Citizen reporter
The DJ can be seen dancing casually before putting her leg on the table and throwing a bit of twerking in the mix. 

A video of Ntombezinhle “DJ Zinhle” Jiyane dancing to her baby daddy AKA’s hit song “Fela in Versace” is the coolest thing on the internet today. The successful DJ and businessperson visited the Kaya FM studios on Friday morning and had a moment of fun with the presenters when “Fela in Versace” started playing.

In the video that was posted on social media by the radio station, the DJ can be seen dancing casually before putting her leg on the table and throwing a bit of twerking into the mix.

Watch the fun video below:

Recently her fans said she and her former bae were back together following a picture of them hugging at an event. She saw the comments and made fun of them, saying it was bizarre that people could conclude she was dating the man from a picture of a hug.

Now with the video of her dancing out there, we should just conclude they’re married.

