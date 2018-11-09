10 returning TV shows that are most likely to be binge-watched

According to a poll from The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult, 76% of TV viewers aged 18 to 29 said that they preferred binge-watching series. Daredevil tops the list of shows’ new seasons most likely to be devoured in a single sitting, followed by other Netflix series.

The new wave of streaming sites has completely changed the way in which people consume TV content. Fans no longer have to wait a whole week to see a new episode of their favorite shows, as streaming site subscribers can often access full seasons in a single click.

These changing habits are the subject of a new poll from The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult, in which more than half of TV viewers claimed to prefer series that release an entire season at the same time, while around a third preferred series that release one episode per week.

Netflix dominates the binge-watching hotlist

As a trailblazer in the field, Netflix has gone all in by proposing original content with full seasons available directly on the platform. Dropping the full season of House of Cards in 2013 — starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright — scored the site one of its biggest hits and set Netflix up to rival the traditional TV industry.

It’s therefore not surprising to see Netflix shows feature prominently in the top ten new seasons that the TV viewers polled are most likely to binge-watch at the year’s end.

Daredevil (28%) tops the list with its third season, which landed October 19. Next, the Making a Murderer documentary show — which also saw its second season drop October 19 (27%) — comes neck-and-neck with Top Chef.

In fourth place, House of Cards (24%) lands ahead of Narcos, another Netflix original creation, and Runaways, which screens on Hulu. Outlander (Starz), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime), The Last Kingdom (BBC America) and Ray Donovan (Showtime) complete the line-up.

Top 10 shows’ new seasons most likely to be binge-watched:

1. Daredevil – 28%

2. Making a Murderer – 27%

3. Top Chef – 27%

4. House of Cards – 24%

5. Narcos – 21%

6. Runaways – 21%

7. Outlander – 19%

8. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – 17%

9. The Last Kingdom – 17%

10. Ray Donovan – 15%

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.