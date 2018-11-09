 
Entertainment 9.11.2018 02:18 pm

Chris Tucker takes Mzansi by storm

Megan van den Heever

The American Comedian is in town for his big tour.

There might be no traffic on the roads yet, but it’s definitely rush hour in Mzansi and that is because US comedian and actor, Chris Tucker, has just landed in the country.

The funnyman is visiting South Africa for a multi-city tour which kicked off at the beginning of the week when he performed in Cape Town.

Chris will now be performing in Durban on the 9th of November and has already received a warm welcome in eThekwini.

Chris who is touring the country for the second time, will only be performing in those venues and although he’s only with us for a few days, journalists and members of the media have done everything they can to make the most of the time they have with him.

When he hasn’t been on stage, the comedian has looked to be enjoying himself in the Mother City. He shared a video of himself in Cape Town with the caption “Woke up in Cape Town, South Africa”, before he took his followers on a brief tour of the location in which he was staying – which has a view of Table Mountain that is to die for!

View this post on Instagram

Waking up in CapeTown South Africa!

A post shared by Ctuckerworld (@christucker) on

Chris was received warmly in Cape Town and even took a moment to take a picture with fans who had won a VIP experience to his show:

He landed in Durban a day later where he spent some time with the East Coast Radio Drive crew who had the opportunity to interview him on air. He left such an impression that radio presenter, Bongani Mtolo, described him as his favourite interview of the year:

Those of us who are writing this from Johannesburg are already feeling supreme levels of FOMO but there can be no doubting that those attending are in for a great show.

