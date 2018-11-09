Swizz Beatz to perform at Black Coffee’s ‘Music is King’ concert

Swizz Beatz, who consistently reinvents himself, is arguably one of the most talented producers in the world right now.

With his highly anticipated album, Poison, about to drop, the Music Is King team are excited to announce his inclusion in the line-up for the upcoming concert.

Swiss Beatz, who recently sparked ongoing online conversations with his production of the Lil Wayne single, Uproar, is a famed New York DJ, rapper and producer who is no stranger to South Africa.

He is returning to play an exclusively curated set for his Mzansi fanbase alongside his friend, DJ Black Coffee.

The inaugural Music Is King concert, an international concert experience that is the brainchild of Black Coffee with the support of Soulistic Music and U-Live Africa, announced an additional wave of performers to join headliners Nasty C, Lady Zamar, Burna Boy and Riky Rick at the concert next month in Johannesburg.

Local favourites Kenzhero and DJ China have been added to the line-up. Having built up a huge local and international following, these superstar DJs have been creating music for over two decades.

Also joining the line-up is international label Keinemusik’s own &ME. With his hit track, Muye, remixed by Black Coffee currently on high rotation on SA airwaves, he also recently released his debut EP on DJ Koze’s Pampa Records, In Your Eyes.

Black Coffee confirmed earlier this month that this mammoth undertaking, the Music Is King concert, would take place.

It will feature his industry friends and a long list of other surprises not to be announced. Music Is King will be at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on December 15

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.