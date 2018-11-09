Joburg Film Festival kicks off

Movie-lovers, rejoice! The Joburg Film Festival officially opens its doors across the city of gold today (Friday, November 9th).

The second festival is hosting a huge list of over 40 films that will showcase the best in African and international cinema from over 16 countries. The list includes feature films, short films, documentaries and animated features and have been carefully curated to appeal to audiences from different ages, genders and cultures. Film screenings will take place at various venues around Johannesburg, including The Zone in Rosebank Cinema Nouveau in Maponya Mall and the Bioscope in Maboneng

Attendees can also take part in master classes and workshops, and several films will hot Q&A sessions with actors and directors after their screenings Tickets will be available at all participating cinemas and also online for R60 a ticket.

The full festival schedule is available on www.joburgfilmfestival.co.za website.

