Breaking Bad movie is in the works

It’s been roughly five long years since Breaking Bad fans gazed on the blood-leaking body of Walter White as he slumped to the floor in a meth lab in the series’ finale.

In the years since they’ve had the superb Better Call Saul to keep their Breaking Bad appetites whetted, but viewers would be forgiven for wondering exactly how many episodes of what is essentially a prequel. How many other plot strands in Albuquerque badlands can there be beyond Better Call Saul?

Well we’re about to find out as a report in Variety has confirmed that series creator Vince Gilligan is currently working on a full length Breaking Bad movie. According to Variety, the planned project is set to be two-hour film and it’s unclear at this stage whether it’ll be released on streaming media or in cinemas.

Variety sites a The Albuquerque Journal report that the project was being created under the name “Greenbriar” and that the movie’s plot “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.” Admittedly this doesn’t really sound very much like Breaking Bad, but it’s likely that Gilligan will rope in the regulars from the series in some shape or fashion.

