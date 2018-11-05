The finest opera on the big screen

For the lovers of opera, there is plenty to celebrate: a new season of stellar international performances takes to Cinema Nouveau screens this month.

This is the 13th season of the award-winning series The Met: Live in HD, where audiences can experience the finest opera the world has to offer on the big screen.

The star-studded operas offer something for every fan, starting with Anna Netrebko in Aida.

Aida (Verdi)

Operatic superstar Netrebko needs little introduction to opera buffs. The celebrated soprano takes centre stage in Aida along with Anita Rachvelishvili as Amneris and Aleksandrs Antonenko as Radamès, and conducted by Maestro Nicola Luisotti.

Samson et Dalila

Dazzling costumes along with acclaimed performances by tenor Roberto Alagna and mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca led Vogue to describe Samson et Dalila as “a feast for the eyes and ears”. Estimated run time: 3 hours, 30 minutes – November 28.

La Fanciulla del West

The Met’s operatic season continues with Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West (3 hours, 42 minutes) on December 1, and Muhly & Wright’s Marnie (3 hours, 17 minutes) on December 15.

La Traviata

The new year – 2019 – kicks off with more Verdi, when La Traviata (3 hours, 32 minutes) releases on January 12, followed by Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur (3 hours, 58 minutes) on February 9. Carmen Bizet’s Carmen (3 hours, 41 minutes) is on March 9, and Donizetti’s La Fille du Regiment (2 hours, 55 minutes) on March 30.

Walkure

Wagner’s epic Walkure (5 hours, 20 minutes) releases on April 27, with Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmelites (3 hours, 22 minutes) bringing The Met: Live in HD to a close on June 8.

