Anele Mdoda lands dream job as The Voice SA host

One of South Africa’s best-loved personalities has landed her dream job.

The third season of M-Net’s The Voice South Africa will be hosted by the effervescent, always-colourful radio and television star Anele Mdoda.

Mdoda, a self-proclaimed “superfan” of the popular television franchise, will take on this coveted role when the show’s blind auditions kick off later this month.

Along with the new host comes a new venue for the pre-recorded rounds of The Voice South Africa Season 3. The blind auditions, battles and knockout rounds will unfold at Urban Brew Studios in Randburg, where more great surprises await the phenomenal talent.

“Sho, I still can’t believe I’m going to be the host of such a massive M-Net production,” Mdoda beams. “Since 1992, when my parents bought our first decoder, I’ve been dreaming of seeing myself on my favourite television channel. Best of all, talent shows, especially those that give South Africans a time to shine, are my thing.

“I love, love, love The Voice. There is a very special camaraderie among the coaches, host and talent. Everyone does their best to make everyone else look and feel good. It’s friendly, it’s warm, and it’s me.

“I’m truly blessed that M-Net is giving me this opportunity and am excited to be there when red chairs turn to change people’s lives,” Mdoda says.

During the blind auditions, Mdoda will be in the wings to experience each of the talents’ big moment with their friends and family.

M-Net’s head of publicity Lani Lombard said: “Anele has an extraordinary gift to make anyone feel at ease. “We’re honoured to be working with her on The Voice South Africa.

“She can chat up a storm, she’s a good listener and she makes people laugh and shed a tear without even trying. She’s spunky and fun. She does it one way, and that’s the Anele Mdoda way.”

Mdoda presents the The 947 Breakfast Club, one of the biggest breakfast shows on radio in Gauteng, for which she has scooped several awards, including Best Radio Presenter in the Best of Joburg 2018 annual survey.

Her list of accolades also includes winning the Style Awards in 2012, and a South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for Best Television Talk Show for Real Talk with Anele.

Fans of the The Voice can join Mdoda and the coaches at the pre-recorded shows by visiting mnet.tv/thevoice to secure your seat.

The Season 3 coaches will be announced next week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.